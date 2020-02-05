CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock has 15 ports, dual 4K60 support: $230.50 (New low)

CalDigit Inc. via Amazon is offering its TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $230.44 shipped. That’s about $50 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $9. If you’re on the hunt for a hub that will squash lacking I/O in a modern Mac or PC, this could be the solution for you. When it comes to ports, owners will find five USB-A, three USB-C, SD, DisplayPort, Ethernet, and more. With 85W USB-C charging in tow, one cable can add-on all of this connectivity while topping off a MacBook Pro or compatible PC. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Have a look at our hands-on review to learn more.

Have a MacBook Air or Pro? Consider opting for AUKEY’s 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $40 to dramatically lower cost. While it may not have all of the ports above, it has been sufficient for my needs. I reviewed it and never ran into a moment when it choked. It’s still my go-to whenever I need USB-A, microSD, and more.

Need a bundle of USB-A ports? We just wrangled a deal on Aukey’s 10-Port Hub which you can nab for $24.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

[15 PORTS OF CONNECTIVITY]: 2x Thunderbolt 3 40Gb/s, DisplayPort 1.2, 5x USB-A & 1 USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gb/s), 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen2 (10Gb/s data only), Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II SD Card Slot (SD 4.0), Optical Audio (S/PDIF), 3.5mm Stereo Audio In & Out. Vertical or horizontal orientation. Sturdy full aluminum construction with integrated heat sink without a fan.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!