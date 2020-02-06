J.Crew Factory takes up to 60% off sitewide including denim, shoes, more

J.Crew Factory’s updating your wardrobe with up to 60% off sitewide and an extra 40% off clearance with promo code GOSALE at checkout. J.Crew Rewards (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. For men, the Slim-fit Flex Jeans are a standout from this event and they’re marked down to $40. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $70. This style features a flattering dark wash that’s also trendy for this season. The straight hem can easily be rolled to show off your shoes and give you a fashionable look. Best of all? They are infused with stretch for added comfort. Find the rest of our top picks from J.Crew Factory below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Button-Collar Pullover Sweater is a great transition piece for spring. It can easily be layered and will pair nicely with jeans or leggings alike. It’s currently on sale for $41 and originally was priced at $60.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!