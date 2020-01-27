Save $200 on Kenwood’s wireless 7-inch CarPlay Receiver at a new low of $500

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Kenwood 7-inch Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (DDX8706S) for $499.98 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $700, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, beats the previous price drop by $50, and marks a new all-time low. Wireless support for both CarPlay and Android Auto is the most notable feature included here, as Kenwood’s receiver will pair to your smartphone over Bluetooth. On top of that, a 7-inch display offers plenty of room for keeping an eye on when to take the next exit, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you can live without the entirely wireless functionality and a smaller screen, there’s certainly ways to get in the CarPlay game for less. Sony’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver will only set you back $270, and brings the in-car Apple experience to your ride quite similarly to the lead deal. Just remember you’ll need to use a Lightning cable to hook things up.

On top of the featured discount, we’re still tracking a deal on JVC’s 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver, which has dropped to a low of $380. There’s $100 in savings to be had, making it a notable option if neither of the aforementioned options fit the bill.

Kenwood 7-inch Wireless CarPlay Receiver features:

Upgrade car entertainment with this Kenwood WVGA DVD receiver. Built-in Bluetooth technology simplifies wireless connectivity, while the dual USB ports let you connect compatible devices for power-ups or content playback. This Kenwood WVGA DVD receiver features a 7-inch color LCD screen with LED backlight for an immersive viewing experience and dual camera inputs for effortless connection to rear and front cameras.

