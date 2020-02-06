Leviton Decora Smart Plug hits Amazon all-time low of $16 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon offers the Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outlet for $15.97 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $30 but typically goes for $25 at Home Depot and other retailers. This is a new Amazon all-time low. It’s not often we see Leviton’s line of smart home accessories go on sale, making today’s deal all the more notable on this hub-free outlet. It’s compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, plus you can use the powerful Leviton app to create automated schedules and use it in tandem with the brand’s other accessories. Best of all? Its sleek design only blocks one outlet while in-use. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 2,000 Amazon reviewers.

While Leviton is known as one of the biggest names in the smart home game, there are lower-cost outlets available. This option is just $9 and delivers similar features in a smaller footprint. It’s also compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant. However, you can just about guarantee that the app and scheduling features are not as robust or refined as the lead deal above. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Leviton Smart Plug features:

The DW15P is Ideal for any residential setting where remote ON/OFF switching of appliances, motor loads up to 3/4 HP, or freestanding lights, including LED, Incandescent, Magnetic, or Compact Fluorescent loads is needed. Typical applications include switching of lamps, portable fans, kitchen appliances, indoor fountains, holiday lighting, and more.

