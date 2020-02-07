Assemble LEGO’s Creator 3-in-1 Race Plane Kit for $24 (Reg. $30), more from $3

Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Race Plane Kit for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $30, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. This 333-piece kit stacks up to an over 9-inch long plane and is complemented by a pilot minifigure. On top of the main Race Plane model, it can also be reassembled into a helicopter and jet plane, giving builders even more LEGO action to enjoy. Head below for more LEGO deals.

LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Race Plane Kit features:

Enjoy vintage flying adventures with the classically designed LEGO Creator 3in1 31094 Race Plane, featuring a blue, white, yellow and red color scheme with cool racing stickers, visible detailed engine with pipes and cylinders, fixed landing gear, large propeller, sporty hinged wings and adjustable tail elevators. This impressive toy airplane also features an opening cockpit and comes with a pilot minifigure, complete with a printed flight suit and a helmet.

