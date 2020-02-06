Switch eShop games from $1: For The King, Joe and Mac, Toby, NBA 2K20, more

We are back at it again today with the eShop Switch deals. Nintendo is continuing its regular price drops across its digital store front into 2020 and we have another notable batch of them today. While we are still tracking big-time offers on titles like PixelJunk Monsters 2, The Flame In The Flood, Guacamelee! 2, and others right here, there are plenty more indie darlings to add to your Switch library starting from just $1 today. Those include titles like Joe and Mac Returns, Agony, The Sinking City, For The King, Toby: The Secret Mine, Among the Sleep, and many others. All of our top picks from the eShop are down below and the rest of today’s best game deals can be found in the usual place.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

Today’s digital game deals come on the heels of this Hori’s Mario-themed Compact Nintendo Switch PlayStand at 20% off and the PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wireless Controller dropping to $40 at Amazon. In Switch news, we have seen a steady stream of titles getting ported to Nintendo’s platform so far this year including Saints Row IV, The Outer Worlds, The Wonderful 101, Tecmo Bowl arcade and lastly, that Witcher RPG you completely forgot about, Thronebreaker. And it looks like you won’t have to worry about buying that rumored new model Switch this year, Nintendo has already said it isn’t releasing one in 2020.

For The King:

For The King is a strategic RPG that blends tabletop and roguelike elements in a challenging adventure that spans the realms. Set off on a single player experience or play cooperatively both online and locally. None before you have returned from their journey. Will you put an end to the Chaos?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!