Record spring break road trips with Garmin’s 1440p Dash Cam at $200 ($50 off)

- Feb. 10th 2020 4:10 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Dash Cam 66W for $199.99 shipped. Down from $250, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Garmin has packed a two-inch screen, 1440p recording capabilities, forward collision and lane departure warnings, and more into its compact Dash Cam 66W. It also touts an extra-wide 180-degree field of view and the entire package stands at just over 1.5-inches tall. As far as other notable inclusions go, you’ll find microSD card support, GPS location tracking, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 250 customers. 

Leverage your savings here to grab SanDisk’s 64GB Ultra microSDCX card for $12.50 at Amazon. This will ensure your dash cam has plenty of space to record drives well into the future. It comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 22,000 customers.

Or if you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, the well-reviewed Aukey Dash Cam at $44 is a notable road trip companion. At a fraction of the Garmin option’s price, you’ll find 1080p recording, but without the more premium sensors or features. 

Garmin Dash Cam 66W features:

Compact, discreet dash cam with extra-wide 180-degree field of view captures crisp 1440p footage and Garmin Clarity HDR provides increased detail in low-light situations. Dash Cam Auto Sync enables you to control and play back footage from up to four cameras on your smartphone using the Garmin Drive app.

