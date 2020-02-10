Cut the cord with Mohu’s 60-mile OTA HDTV antenna at a new low of $29.50

Amazon is offering the Mohu Curve 50 HDTV Antenna for $29.27 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $60 or more, this is a new all-time low and beats our last mention by over $10. If you recently cut the cord but want to pick up over-the-air stations from further away, this antenna gets the job done. It has a reach of nearly 60-miles, which can help pick up stations from the next town or city over from you, offering more programming than you’d normally receive. Plus, the sleek design will match any decor. Be sure to swing by AntennaWeb to view what channels will be available within a 60-mile radius of where you live. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of shoppers.

Step down to a 35-mile antenna to save some serious cash. This model from AmazonBasics is just $20 Prime shipped and will still offer a plethora of channels for you to view, though it won’t have quite the same reach as today’s lead deal. However, Mohu’s 40-mile antenna can be yours for $24 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, so be sure to check out our deal coverage there to learn more.

Looking for other ways to cut the cord? Sling TV is currently offering your first month at just $5, which is a savings of $25 over the normal rate. Be sure to swing by our coverage of this sale for more info.

Mohu Curve 50 HDTV Antenna features:

Enjoy your favorite shows with this Mohu Curve 50 Designer Table Amplified HDTV Antenna. Catering to consumers who want access to free over-the-air HDTV in their homes but desire a unique, designer feel, its modern look is on display whether it’s placed on a shelf, countertop or table. The Table Top 50 indoor HDTV antenna propels antenna design to new heights with a clean and graceful arched structure reminiscent of popular smartphone docking stations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!