Cut the cord with Mohu’s 60-mile OTA HDTV antenna at a new low of $29.50

- Feb. 10th 2020 3:15 pm ET

Get this deal
$6+ $29.50
0

Amazon is offering the Mohu Curve 50 HDTV Antenna for $29.27 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally going for $60 or more, this is a new all-time low and beats our last mention by over $10. If you recently cut the cord but want to pick up over-the-air stations from further away, this antenna gets the job done. It has a reach of nearly 60-miles, which can help pick up stations from the next town or city over from you, offering more programming than you’d normally receive. Plus, the sleek design will match any decor. Be sure to swing by AntennaWeb to view what channels will be available within a 60-mile radius of where you live. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of shoppers.

Step down to a 35-mile antenna to save some serious cash. This model from AmazonBasics is just $20 Prime shipped and will still offer a plethora of channels for you to view, though it won’t have quite the same reach as today’s lead deal. However, Mohu’s 40-mile antenna can be yours for $24 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, so be sure to check out our deal coverage there to learn more.

Looking for other ways to cut the cord? Sling TV is currently offering your first month at just $5, which is a savings of $25 over the normal rate. Be sure to swing by our coverage of this sale for more info.

Mohu Curve 50 HDTV Antenna features:

Enjoy your favorite shows with this Mohu Curve 50 Designer Table Amplified HDTV Antenna. Catering to consumers who want access to free over-the-air HDTV in their homes but desire a unique, designer feel, its modern look is on display whether it’s placed on a shelf, countertop or table. The Table Top 50 indoor HDTV antenna propels antenna design to new heights with a clean and graceful arched structure reminiscent of popular smartphone docking stations.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$6+ $29.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Home Theater

Home Theater
Cord Cutting Mohu

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide