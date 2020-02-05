Pick up 40-miles of OTA news, sports, and more with Mohu’s antenna at $22.50

Amazon currently offers the Mohu Leaf 30 OTA TV Antenna for $22.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $32, today’s offer saves you 30%, comes within $2.50 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. This thin antenna sports a reversible, two-color design, meaning it can fit into just about any indoor setup. And with a 40-mile range, you should be able to pull in plenty of local news, sports, and other content. For a full report on what channels are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb. Over 7,500 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Those who live in a more populated area might be able to get away with a shorter-range option like the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $20. You’ll pocket some extra cash compared to going with the lead deal, making this a solid alternative should you not need the additional 5-mile range provided by the Mohu option.

If you’ll need a longer range than the featured deal, we’re also still seeing a 33% discount on Mohu’s 50-mile Curve OTA Antenna, which has dropped to $40. Or for those looking to take the next steps will want to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

Mohu Leaf 30 OTA TV Antenna features:

Mohu Leaf 30 is the award-winning digital antenna that jump started the cord cutting revolution. Launched in 2011, Leaf 30 established the trend of paper-thin antennas with many others striving to achieve the same quality and design. Leaf 30 was the first and continues to be one of the top-rated and most popular HDTV antennas available on the market.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!