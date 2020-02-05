Pick up 40-miles of OTA news, sports, and more with Mohu’s antenna at $22.50

- Feb. 5th 2020 9:28 am ET

Get this deal
$32 $22.50
0

Amazon currently offers the Mohu Leaf 30 OTA TV Antenna for $22.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $32, today’s offer saves you 30%, comes within $2.50 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen in months. This thin antenna sports a reversible, two-color design, meaning it can fit into just about any indoor setup. And with a 40-mile range, you should be able to pull in plenty of local news, sports, and other content. For a full report on what channels are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb. Over 7,500 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Those who live in a more populated area might be able to get away with a shorter-range option like the AmazonBasics Indoor Flat 35-Mile Range Antenna at $20. You’ll pocket some extra cash compared to going with the lead deal, making this a solid alternative should you not need the additional 5-mile range provided by the Mohu option. 

If you’ll need a longer range than the featured deal, we’re also still seeing a 33% discount on Mohu’s 50-mile Curve OTA Antenna, which has dropped to $40. Or for those looking to take the next steps will want to check out our guide on pairing an OTA antenna with Plex and HDHomeRun for a cable-less experience.

Mohu Leaf 30 OTA TV Antenna features:

Mohu Leaf 30 is the award-winning digital antenna that jump started the cord cutting revolution. Launched in 2011, Leaf 30 established the trend of paper-thin antennas with many others striving to achieve the same quality and design. Leaf 30 was the first and continues to be one of the top-rated and most popular HDTV antennas available on the market.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$32 $22.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Cord Cutting

Cord Cutting
Mohu

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go