In today’s best Android app deals, we have Game Boy-style platformers, strategy games, vintage RPG ports, free icon bundles, and much more. It’s that time of day where we curate all of the most notable price drops from Google Play and beyond so you never have to pay full price for Android apps again. Today’s collection is showcased by titles like 80 Days, Dark Quest, Stardash – Remastered, Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition, Braveland Wizard, Demon’s Rise 2, and many more. Head below for all of today’s best Android game/app deals and freebies.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

On top of the recent $99 offer we spotted on Fossil’s Q Nate Hybrid Smartwatch, our deals hub is the place to find all of the most notable Android hardware deals. The Moto One Action smartphone is still $100 off and Amazon is now offering up to $200 off Pixel 4/XL from $599. We also still have Kenwood’s 7-inch Android Auto Receiver at $150 off.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition :

The original Planescape: Torment was released in 1999 to widespread critical acclaim. It won RPG of the Year from multiple outlets for its unconventional story, characters, and amazing soundtrack. Since then, millions of Planescape: Torment fans have enjoyed exploring the strange and dangerous city of Sigil and surrounding planes. Discover an incredibly rich story and a unique setting unlike anything else in fantasy. Defeat strange and alien creatures, engage in rich dialogue, and explore the dark and dangerous Planescape setting in this 50+ hour RPG classic.

