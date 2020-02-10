Today’s Best Game Deals: The Outer Worlds $35, The Division 2 $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Outer Worlds on PS4 for $34.99 and Xbox One for $35 shipped. Matched at Best Buy on PS4. Regularly $60, this one is marked down to $40 at most retailers right now and is seeing a notable price drop at Amazon today. This offer is within cents of the lowest we tracked over the holiday season last year and a perfect time to jump in to the Fallout-meets sci-fi action RPG. The Outer Worlds is scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch next month, but pre-order prices are still up at $60. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Aladdin/Lion King Retro Editions, Borderlands 3, Team Sonic Racing, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Plants vs. Zombies: Neighborville, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 $5 (Reg. $15+)
- Aladdin/Lion King Retro Edition Clamshell $30 (Reg. $50)
- SEGA Genesis-style version
- Aladdin/Lion King Retro Edition Box $40 (Reg. $50)
- SNES-style version
- Or $19.50 digital on PS4
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $50 (Reg. $80+)
- Team Sonic Racing $30 (Reg. $40)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Neighborville $18 (Reg. $40)
- Mutant Football League: Dynasty from $13 (Reg. $17)
- Killer Queen Black $20 (Reg. $30)
- Forager $20 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon Buy 2 Get 1 FREE video games
- Target Buy 2 Get 1 FREE video games
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $18 (Reg. $30)
- Monster Hunter World $15 (Reg. $30)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince $15 (Reg. $30)
- Switch eShop indie games from $1
- God of War $5 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
- Devil May Cry 5 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Street Fighter V $8 (Reg. $20)
- GOD EATER 3 Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna $25 (Reg. $33)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or 1 + 2 physical for $18
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice $39 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Windjammers Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored 2 $9.50 (Reg. $20)
- Control $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $20 ($45+ value)
