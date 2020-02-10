Today’s Best Game Deals: The Outer Worlds $35, The Division 2 $5, more

- Feb. 10th 2020 9:36 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Outer Worlds on PS4 for $34.99 and Xbox One for $35 shipped. Matched at Best Buy on PS4. Regularly $60, this one is marked down to $40 at most retailers right now and is seeing a notable price drop at Amazon today. This offer is within cents of the lowest we tracked over the holiday season last year and a perfect time to jump in to the Fallout-meets sci-fi action RPG. The Outer Worlds is scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch next month, but pre-order prices are still up at $60. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Aladdin/Lion King Retro Editions, Borderlands 3, Team Sonic Racing, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Plants vs. Zombies: Neighborville, and much more. 

Today’s best game deals:

New Tubbz collectibles turn favorite franchises into adorable duck cosplayers

Break out the dubstep guns, Saints Row IV is coming to Switch

New Atari 2600/7800 book has over 500-pages of visuals, history, and pixel art

PowerA has new Animal Crossing Switch controllers on the way

Xbox Elite Series 2 Review: A refined, feature-packed controller [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard