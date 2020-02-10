Today’s Best Game Deals: The Outer Worlds $35, The Division 2 $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering The Outer Worlds on PS4 for $34.99 and Xbox One for $35 shipped. Matched at Best Buy on PS4. Regularly $60, this one is marked down to $40 at most retailers right now and is seeing a notable price drop at Amazon today. This offer is within cents of the lowest we tracked over the holiday season last year and a perfect time to jump in to the Fallout-meets sci-fi action RPG. The Outer Worlds is scheduled to hit Nintendo Switch next month, but pre-order prices are still up at $60. Down below you’ll also find the rest of today’s best deals including Aladdin/Lion King Retro Editions, Borderlands 3, Team Sonic Racing, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Plants vs. Zombies: Neighborville, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

