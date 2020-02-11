Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C hubs pack Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.0, and SD from $18

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub for $17.99 Prime shipped. Down 25% from its regular rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Sporting a 4K HDMI port, two USB 3.0 hookups, and both SD/microSD support, this USB hub is a great add-on to use with any of Apple’s latest computers. I’ve used hubs like this for years since getting a 2016 MacBook Pro with USB-C and love that it brings crucial ports back to my laptop. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

We also spotted that Anker Direct via Amazon is offering its 5-in-1 USB-C Hub with Ethernet for $24.99 Prime shipped with the code AKHUB8338 at checkout. Down 25% from its regular rate, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. This hub trades out SD card support for Gigabit Ethernet, which might be crucial for your workflow. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Now, for those on a tighter budget, be sure to check out this 2-pack of USB-C to USB 3.0 adapters from nonda. It’s just $9 Prime shipped and easily converts two of your legacy devices to the latest standard with small adapters.

Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

Instant Expansion: Add 2 USB-A ports, 1 HDMI port, a micro SD card slot, and an SD card slot to your MacBook — all from a single USB-C port.

Transfer Data in Seconds: Transfer and backup your files at speeds up to 5Gbps via 2 USB 3.0 ports.

Vivid Video: Mirror or extend your screen in a variety of resolutions including 4K@30Hz and 2K@60Hz via the HDMI port.

SD Ready: The micro SD and SD card slots support nearly all SD card formats for quick and easy access to photos and other media — perfect for photographers and designers.

