JBL Pulse 4 Speaker touts 360-degree sound + RGB lighting at $200 ($50 off)

- Feb. 11th 2020 8:18 am ET

Amazon currently offers the JBL Pulse 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.95 shipped. Find it on sale at Best Buy and JBL direct as well for the same price. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer saves you 20%, matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low, and is only the third time we’ve noted a discount. Standing out from your average Bluetooth speaker, JBL’s Pulse 4 can cast multicolor ambient lighting thanks to built-in array of LEDs. Building on that flashy design, you’ll also be able to enjoy room-filling audio from its 360-degree speaker array and up to 12-hours of playback per charge. Plus, an IPX7-rated waterproof design is complemented by JBL party boost, which allows you to sync several of the brand’s speakers together. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save even more by picking up Anker’s Soundcore Flare Portable Bluetooth Speaker. This highly-rated option is currently $38 and features 24-hour battery. Aside from giving up the JBL branding and enhanced fidelity, you’ll still be able to enjoy 360-degree audio, IPX7 water-resistance, and even RGB lighting. 

We’re also still tracking some discounts on the Ultimate Ears Boom 3 lineup starting at $100. These speakers are matching all-time lows and give you some alternative options to consider if the aforementioned models don’t fit the bill.

JBL Pulse 4 features:

Get the party started with this JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. The powerful 360-degree speaker array delivers impressively accurate audio, and built-in LEDs improve your listening experience with vivid light shows. This JBL Pulse 4 portable Bluetooth speaker offers up to 12 hours of listening per charge and has a waterproof chassis that stands up to spills and precipitation.

