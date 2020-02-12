Lands’ End Friends & Family Sale is live offering 40% off your purchase

Lands End Friends and Family Sale offers 40% off your purchase with promo code PARTNER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Packable vests are a trendy and stylish option for winter weather. The men’s Packable 800 Down Vest is currently on sale for $84 and originally was priced at $140. This vest is lightweight, quick-drying, and water-repellant. It packs into its own chest pocket for easy travel and comes in three color options. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Lands’ End customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today .

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Insulated Quilted Barn Coat is on sale for $71, which is down from its original rate of $150. The quilted style is timeless and it has a corduroy collar that adds a stylish touch. This coat is also highly-packable and has a water-resistant finish.

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!