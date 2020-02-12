Lands’ End Friends & Family Sale is live offering 40% off your purchase

Lands End Friends and Family Sale offers 40% off your purchase with promo code PARTNER at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Packable vests are a trendy and stylish option for winter weather. The men’s Packable 800 Down Vest is currently on sale for $84 and originally was priced at $140. This vest is lightweight, quick-drying, and water-repellant. It packs into its own chest pocket for easy travel and comes in three color options. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Lands’ End customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today .
Our top picks for men include:
- Packable 800 Down Jacket $102 (Orig. $170)
- Bedford Quarter-Zip Pullover $33 (Orig. $55)
- Traditional Fit Jeans $36 (Orig. $60)
- Packable 800 Down Vest $84 (Orig. $140)
- Lightweight Classic Squall Jacket $54 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
For women, the Insulated Quilted Barn Coat is on sale for $71, which is down from its original rate of $150. The quilted style is timeless and it has a corduroy collar that adds a stylish touch. This coat is also highly-packable and has a water-resistant finish.
Our top picks for women include:
- Winter Down Puffer Vest $15 (Orig. $60)
- Winter Long Sleeve Down Coat $120 (Orig. $200)
- Flannel Tunic Top $36 (Orig. $60)
- Squall Insulated Boots $54 (Orig. $130)
- Insulated Quilted Barn Coat $71 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!