Save 20% on Casper 11-inch Sleep Essential Mattresses starting at $316, more

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Casper 11-inch Sleep Essential Mattresses with deals priced from $316 shipped for the twin style. Usually selling for $395, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and returns the price to match the Amazon all-time low set only once before back on Black Friday. Comprised of three layers of premium foam, Casper’s 11-inch Essential mattress is said to offer support, breathability, and bounce. As someone who’s been sleeping on one for well over a year now, I can easily back those claims. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 520 customers. Hit the jump for additional Casper discounts.

Additional Casper Sleep Essential Mattress deals:

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the Casper Sleep Pillow to $55.25 when clipping the on-page coupon. That takes $10 off the going rate and marks a new all-time low by $4. If you’ll need something even larger to rest your head one, the king size version is seeing the same 15% discount, dropping from $85 down to a new low of $72.25 with the on-page coupon. With plenty of savings left over from picking up any of the mattresses, this is a great buy. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 470 customers.

Casper 11-inch Sleep Essential Mattress features:

Casper was created to re-imagine sleep from the ground up. All of Casper’s sleep products are developed in-house by our award-winning research & development team. Casper was named one of fast Company’s most innovative companies in the world and the Casper mattress was crowned one of time Magazine’s best inventions. The essential is the perfect introduction to Casper quality at a comfy price.

