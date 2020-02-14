Save 20% on Casper 11-inch Sleep Essential Mattresses starting at $316, more

- Feb. 14th 2020 3:25 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Casper 11-inch Sleep Essential Mattresses with deals priced from $316 shipped for the twin style. Usually selling for $395, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and returns the price to match the Amazon all-time low set only once before back on Black Friday. Comprised of three layers of premium foam, Casper’s 11-inch Essential mattress is said to offer support, breathability, and bounce. As someone who’s been sleeping on one for well over a year now, I can easily back those claims. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 520 customers. Hit the jump for additional Casper discounts.

Additional Casper Sleep Essential Mattress deals:

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting the Casper Sleep Pillow to $55.25 when clipping the on-page coupon. That takes $10 off the going rate and marks a new all-time low by $4. If you’ll need something even larger to rest your head one, the king size version is seeing the same 15% discount, dropping from $85 down to a new low of $72.25 with the on-page coupon. With plenty of savings left over from picking up any of the mattresses, this is a great buy. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 470 customers.

Casper 11-inch Sleep Essential Mattress features:

Casper was created to re-imagine sleep from the ground up. All of Casper’s sleep products are developed in-house by our award-winning research & development team. Casper was named one of fast Company’s most innovative companies in the world and the Casper mattress was crowned one of time Magazine’s best inventions. The essential is the perfect introduction to Casper quality at a comfy price.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Casper

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go