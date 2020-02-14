What’s that you said? Why doesn’t Bentley make a stroller? Well, I’ve got news for you…they do. Starting now, you have your chance to buy one of 570 Bentley Centennial Stroller Trikes, which bring all of the high-end features the car brand is known for to a smaller 3-wheeled design. In the world of costly kids toys, accessories, and more, the latest from Bentley is priced rather modestly. To be honest, I was pretty shocked by the launch MSRP. Head below for full details, availability, and more.

Bentley rolls out new Centennial Stroller Trike

The reality is, if you want a premium stroller, you’re going to pay a premium price. Since having our child a few years back, I’ve learned the hard way. It’s low price and low quality, or open the wallet for something that lasts. Bentley is banking on its brand recognition with a new 6-in-1 model that goes beyond the stroller stage to transform into a trike as your child gets older.

Starting at $600 but with a launch discount available, there are now 570 units available for purchase with the Bentley branding front and center. The Centennial starts out as a traditional stroller, which adults can use to push around their kids. As they age, parts can be removed as your children become more independent. Finally revealing itself to be a 3-wheeler that your child can cruise around on in style.

Now to be fair, this type of transformation isn’t new and Bentley is hardly inventing a new category. But in my search for a stroller for my own child, I’ve seen worse for more money. The $600 price tag is certainly pricey, but there are more expensive options from mainstream brands like Uppababy that will push your bank account even further.

A premium design to match the Bentley name

You’ll find all the premium fixings expected on a product launched with Bentley branding, including twin-spoke rims and matching cross-stitched leather seats to coincide with the Continental GT. Matte black everything with gold stitching really brings out the Bentley-in-a-stroller-vibe you’ve been looking for.

Best of all, it is officially built for riders as young as 8-months old. From there, tweaks along the way make it suitable for children all the way up to 4-years old.

The limited edition Bently Centennial Stroller Trike is officially available today for $600 in various styles. You can check out the entire selection of different models right here. Of course, with it being limited to under 600 creations, these are sure to sell out, so act quick if one has caught your eye.

