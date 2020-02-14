ComiXology isn’t letting Valentine’s Day go by without some commotion, taking the holiday as a chance to launch its latest collection of comic book deals. Quite fittingly, you’ll find a batch of Marvel graphic novels themed around the day of love starting at under $1. One standout is on Avengers: The Children’s Crusade at $5.99. Down from $18, today’s offer is good for a 67% discount and is the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. Also available for free with ComiXology Unlimited. This 228-page graphic novel details the Avengers, X-Men, and the Young Avengers’ battle against Wiccan and her reality-altering powers. Head below for other top picks from the Marvel Valentine’s Day comic sale as well as some Black Panther reads and more.

On top of its Valentine’s Day deals, ComiXology is also discounting a selection of Black Panther graphic novels priced from under $1. Here you’ll find plenty of offers on everything from single issue reads to more expansive collections detailing events in Wakanda. Dive in to shop all the discounted reads right here.

Other Marvel Valentine’s Day deals include:

If these sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

Avengers: The Children’s Crusade synopsis:

Collects Avengers: The Children’s Crusade #1-9 & Avengers: The Children’s Crusade– Young Avengers #1. When Wiccan’s reality-altering powers begin to rival those of the Scarlet Witch, the young hero sets out on a quest to find her that spans the Marvel Universe and pits Wiccan against the Avengers, X-Men and the Young Avengers.

