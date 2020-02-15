Say goodbye to keys with Kwikset’s Passcode Deadbolt for under $40 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt (92640-001) for $39.65 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked in over two years. Having used passcode-enabled deadbolts for going on 3-years now, I have zero desire to live without this functionality. Not only has it allowed me to ditch my key, I can also give family members their own code to gain access when I am away from home. This model sports automatic locking after a custom time interval ranging from 10-99 seconds. Utilizing this ability will lead to a setup where your home’s entry gets secured without needing to give it a second thought. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re upgrading the deadbolt, it may be time to give your handle similar treatment. The AmazonBasics Contemporary Reno Door Lever is $18 and sports simple installation that only requires a Phillips head screwdriver.

Need a doorbell? Yesterday we found this 1,000-foot range wireless kit for $8. As the name implies, no wiring is required. This ensures that installation will be a breeze and it will only take a matter of minutes to set up.

Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt features:

Keyless entry with a motorized driven deadbolt for 1 touch locking, low battery indication, and easy install with just a screwdriver

For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed. Customizable automatic door locking after 10 to 99 seconds for peace of mind

