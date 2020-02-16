Amazon discounts hoodies for women in today’s Gold Box priced from $21.50

- Feb. 16th 2020 9:05 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Doublju (95% positive all-time feedback from 85,000+) via Amazon offers its Women’s Lightweight Thin Zip-Up Hoodie Jacket in a variety of styles for $23.19 Prime shipped. Down from $29, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Sporting a 60% cotton and 40% polyester blend, this hoodie has two front pockets, a zip-up front, and long sleeves. All of that makes it a comfortable piece of attire to throw on when lounging around the house, going for a run, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 2,100 customers. Head below for more. 

If the featured styles are a fit for your sense of fashion, there’s also the Doublju Basic Lightweight Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt included in today’s sale. Normally priced at $27, right now you’ll find it marked down to $21.59 Prime shipped. Today’s offer, like the lead deal, is a new all-time low. This hoodie brings a similar fabric blend into a pull-over style. As a #1 best-seller, it carries a 4.1/5 star rating from over 1,100 customers.

Women’s Lightweight Thin Zip-Up Hoodie features:

Doublju Basic Lightweight Pullover Hoodie Sweatshirt for Women. Long Sleeve Premium Casual Hoodie, We are used high quality color & fabric an essential closet staple. Features Drawstring Hoodie, 2 Front Pockets, Zip-Up Front, And Long Sleeves

