Bose’s AirPlay 2-ready Home Speaker 500 is $299 (Amazon low), more from $45

Amazon is offering the Bose AirPlay 2 Home Speaker 500 for $299 shipped. That’s $100 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Not only does this speaker wield AirPlay 2, users will also be able choose between Alexa or Google Assistant for voice queries and smart home control. No matter which you opt for, both will be able to leverage eight noise-cancelling microphones to ensure you are properly heard. Unlike many of its competitors, this Bose speaker sports a display along the front to provide a peek of what’s playing. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also spotted that today only, Woot is offering the 1st generation Echo Plus with built-in Zigbee hub for $44.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $150, this model has never gone for less than $100 at Amazon and this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked. For comparison, the current Echo Plus goes for $150 right now. Offering a built-in Zigbee hub, this speaker is the perfect center of your smart home, as it acts as the central connection point for all of your devices. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If neither speaker model seems like the perfect fit, perhaps a $25 Echo Flex would be the optimal solution. This Alexa speaker plugs directly into an outlet and costs a minimal amount of money. Learn more in our release coverage.

Bose Home Speaker 500 features:

Fill any room with impressive wall-to-wall stereo sound from a single speaker

Built-in voice assistants, like Alexa and the Google Assistant, with superior voice pickup from a noise-rejecting eight-microphone Array

With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility, you can wirelessly stream whatever you want, however you want

