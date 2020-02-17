Shop ComiXology’s Marvel Wolverine graphic novel sale with titles from $1

To start off the week, ComiXology is discounting a selection of Marvel Wolverine graphic novels starting at under $1. A great place to get started is with Wolverine: Origin for $3.99. Down from $11, today’s offer saves you 64% and matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. ComiXology Unlimited subscribers will be able to score this one for free. This 177-page comic has some of Marvel’s most acclaimed creators joining forces to tell the story of Wolverine’s “struggle with his subconscious savagery.” Head below for even more standouts from the sale, as well as additional comic deals.

Other notable comics deals include:

Also on sale today, ComiXology is discounting a selection of Titans Assassin Creed titles priced from under $1. If the Wolverine action from the featured sale isn’t for you, then diving into this collection of comics inspired by Ubisoft’s popular franchise may be a better fit. You’ll find some single issue releases as well as more expansive volume collections and more right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Wolverine: Origin synopsis:

Collects Origin (2001) #1-6. Marvel’s best-kept mutant mystery revealed! Before the X-Men, before Weapon X, Wolverine’s struggle with his subconscious savagery first flourished in family tragedy. Some of Marvel’s most acclaimed creators unite to tell the tale that shaped mutantdom’s mightiest misfit.

