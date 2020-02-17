FRYE boots, dress shoes, more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Flash Sale

Hautelook’s FRYE sale offers up to 60% off popular styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Peyton Chelsea Boots that are currently marked down to $140 and originally were priced at $278. These boots are timeless and can be worn year-round with jeans or slacks alike. Its no-lace style also makes it a breeze to head out the door and it has a cushioned insole for additional comfort. Plus, they’re available in two color options. However, if you’re looking for a different style the Peyton Lace-Up Boots have a leather look and are priced at $150. The lace-up style gives you more of a classic look and will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s FRYE Event.

