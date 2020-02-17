Prep meats, desserts and more in this 8-Qt. multi cooker for $40 (Reg. $80+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 8-Qt. Digital Multi Cooker (NS-MC80SS9) for $39.99 shipped. Regularly listed at as much as $120 from Best Buy, today’s deal is matching our previous mention. It is now within $5 of the 2019 holiday low and at the best price we can find. Along with more than enough space to feed the whole family from one pot, it features 12 preset cooking functions for soups, meat, fish, rice, and even desserts, among other things. It also has a dishwasher-safe cooking pot, a locking-lid, and a series of add-ons like a measuring cup, rice ladle, steam rack, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Best Buy customers. More details below.

While today’s offer represents the lowest price we can find on any 8-quart multi cooker from a trusted brand, you can save some cash by opting for a smaller model. While listed at $55 on Amazon, you can score the 6-quart model of today’s featured deal down at $30 from Best Buy right now. Along with a similar list of preset cooking functions, this model will provide you with the same 1-pot meal solution as today’s lead deal just with a little bit less capacity.

Insignia 8-Qt. Digital Multi Cooker

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

