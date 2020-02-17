Sevenhugs’ Smart Remote X controls your home theater, more at $220 (Save $80)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sevenhugs Smart Remote X for $219.99 shipped. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from the usual $300 price tag, today’s offer saves you $80, beats our previous mention by $30, and is a new all-time low. Featuring a touchscreen display, Sevenhugs’ newest remote takes control of your entire home. Not only does it simplify your home theater by controlling connected TVs and speakers, but it also works with everything from Philips Hue lights, to smart plugs and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 115 shoppers, and be sure to give our announcement coverage a look for extra details.

Those in search of all-in-one control over their home theater on a tighter budget will want to check out the Logitech Harmony Companion. At $105, you’ll be trading off the sleek design while still enjoying many of the integrations as our featured deal. It also comes with a hub alongside the remote to take full advantage of smart home control alongside your AV equipment.

For more options, check out our selection of the best universal remotes for every price point from $10. There you’ll find some more budget-friendly offerings, as well as higher-end models to truly tame your unruly home theater.

Sevenhugs Smart Remote X features:

Connect almost all your devices with this Sevenhugs smart remote. It captures the functions of your original infrared TV controllers and legacy A/V components, and it pairs with a Wi-Fi network for convenient wireless usage. Point this Sevenhugs smart remote toward a synced machine to access channel changing and volume settings.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!