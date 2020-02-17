State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is a free update for all

State of Decay 2 is getting an all-new “expanded and improved version” that will take everything you love about the game and add tons of new content and improvements. This update is for veterans and newcomers alike and will be a free update to all existing owners, including those who play State of Decay 2 on Xbox Game Pass. You’ll be able to enjoy State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition on March 13 on both Steam and Xbox, but keep reading to find out all that’s included with this update.

If you own the game, then Juggernaut Edition will be a welcomed update. It includes all three add-on packs released to date, including the Independence and Daybreak packs as well as State of Decay 2: Heartland. This brings everyone up to speed on all the latest in State of Decay 2 and lets everyone enjoy a plethora of content at no additional charge.

Enjoy a brand-new open-world map in State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

This release includes quite a few updates and upgrades, but among the largest is the brand-new open-world map that players will get to explore. It’s a rugged logging town named Providence Ridge and includes a completely rebuilt post-tutorial experience, which teaches players the key facets of enjoying this game in a much better way.

All-new weapon categories and more

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition includes an all-new heavy melee weapon category that reward player skill and timing, helping to deepen the experience. There’s also a wide-ranging graphical improvement, which includes better lighting and foliage optimization. Plus, dodge and stealth are now split into separate commands as part of an updated controller scheme. There are dozens of fixed mission and gameplay bugs for a better experience, and improved audio also adds to the ambiance of the game with new music and more.

Bonus content for Ultimate Edition and DLC pack owners

If you already own Daybreak, Heartland, or the Ultimate Edition, you’ll be able to enjoy some exclusive in-game gifts that won’t be available anywhere else. Just log in on launch day to get all of your in-game content.

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition availability

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition will be available for free on Xbox One and Steam with cross-network play across all platforms. Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy the game at no additional charge, as it’s included with the membership.

