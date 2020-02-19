Finally upgrade your EDC with NOMATIC’s minimal wallet for $13.50 (Reg. $20)

- Feb. 19th 2020 3:14 pm ET

0

Best Buy is offering its My Best Buy members (free to join) the NOMATIC Men’s Slim Minimalist Wallet for $13.49 with free in-store pickup. Normally $20 at Amazon, this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked since 2017 and is the best available. Around a year ago, I switched to a minimalistic wallet and haven’t looked back. It’s super nice to not have a massive wallet in my back pocket, and I feel much safer with a slimmer version living in my front pocket. This wallet has room for up to 14 cards, making it a great way to carry your daily essentials around. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands.

If 14 cards is a little overkill, save a few bucks. This minimalist wallet on Amazon is just $10 Prime shipped and can carry a maximum of eight cards at once. Plus, it has a clear spot for your license, which makes it super easy to access.

Are you always misplacing your wallet? Well, be sure to check out this one from Nomad which features a built-in Tile tracker. We went hands-on with it, and found it to be a great option for those wanting something slimmer that can be easily tracked.

NOMATIC Minimalist Wallet features:

Durable Materials: This wallet is built to last a lifetime. Created with Medical Grade Elastic and genuine leather pull-tab. Built to Last: The single sided double stitched inseam allows you to put up to 15 cards in your BASICS Wallet Designed in America: The BASICS Wallet has one pull tab to allow you to have easy access to your 4 most used cards.

