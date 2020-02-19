These monitor deals add ample screen real estate to your workstation from $120

Amazon is currently offering the LG 27-inch 1080p Monitor 27MK600M-B for $146.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s offer saves you over 26% and marks a new Amazon all-time low by $3. With a 27-inch 1080p panel, this monitor is a more than adequate option for adding some extra screen real estate to your workstation without breaking the bank. FreeSync support makes it a capable display on the gaming front, too. You’ll also find a pair of HDMI ports, alongside VGA and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 740 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable monitor deals include:

For an additional way to upgrade your workspace without paying full price, we also just spotted a $65 discount on the StarTech Dual 4K Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station. Right now you’ll find it marked down to $200 at Amazon, which is a new all-time low.

LG 27-inch 1080p Monitor features:

The LG 27MK600M-B.AUS is the affordable high-performance monitor that you’ve been waiting for. The 27-inch class screen (27″ Measured diagonally) provides full HD clarity, true color reproduction and fast response time on a 16: 9 IPS panel. Equipped with Radeon free Sync technology, this monitor provides super smooth gaming by virtually eliminating tearing and stuttering that occur in result of the difference between a graphics card’s frame rate and monitor’s refresh rate.

