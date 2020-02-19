These monitor deals add ample screen real estate to your workstation from $120

Amazon is currently offering the LG 27-inch 1080p Monitor 27MK600M-B for $146.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s offer saves you over 26% and marks a new Amazon all-time low by $3. With a 27-inch 1080p panel, this monitor is a more than adequate option for adding some extra screen real estate to your workstation without breaking the bank. FreeSync support makes it a capable display on the gaming front, too. You’ll also find a pair of HDMI ports, alongside VGA and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 740 customers. Head below for more.
Other notable monitor deals include:
- LG 34-inch UltraWide 1080p: $250 (Reg. $325+) | B&H
- Acer Predator 27-inch 1440p: $379 (Reg. $450) | Amazon
- HP 27-inch 1080p: $150 (Reg. $250) | Amazon
- Sceptre 24-inch Curved 1080p: $153 (Reg. $200) | Amazon
- Dell 23-inch 1080p: $120 (Reg. $150) | Amazon
- LG 27-inch UltraGear 1440p: $447 (Reg. $500) | Amazon
For an additional way to upgrade your workspace without paying full price, we also just spotted a $65 discount on the StarTech Dual 4K Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station. Right now you’ll find it marked down to $200 at Amazon, which is a new all-time low.
LG 27-inch 1080p Monitor features:
The LG 27MK600M-B.AUS is the affordable high-performance monitor that you’ve been waiting for. The 27-inch class screen (27″ Measured diagonally) provides full HD clarity, true color reproduction and fast response time on a 16: 9 IPS panel. Equipped with Radeon free Sync technology, this monitor provides super smooth gaming by virtually eliminating tearing and stuttering that occur in result of the difference between a graphics card’s frame rate and monitor’s refresh rate.
