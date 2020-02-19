mophie’s 3-in-1 Qi Charging Pad has room for your iPhone, more: $112 (20% off)

Amazon currently offers the mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad for $111.96 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Typically selling for $140, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is the best price we’ve seen in 5-months, and comes within $7 of our previous mention from back in October. As the ultimate power station for your nightstand, mophie’s 3-in-1 wireless charging pad has room for an iPhone, AirPods, and even an Apple Watch. It’ll be able to dish out 7.5W of power to a device with the Qi charging surface, and then a dedicated charging puck lets you refuel your Apple wearable, as well as a divot for AirPods. Rated 4.1/5 stars from nearly 100 customers.

Ditch the mophie branding and go with this more affordable option from CHOETECH instead. Over at Amazon you’ll pay $34 for the wireless charger, which includes 5-coils for simultaneously refueling two devices at once. It lacks the built-in Apple Watch charger, but is a fraction of the price as today’s featured deal. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

For more ways to refuel your smartphone and other relevant accessories, you’ll certainly want to swing by this morning’s 1-day Anker sale at Amazon. You’ll find everything from USB-C chargers to surge protectors and more priced from $15.

mophie 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad features:

mophie’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Case Pad helps keep all your everyday-carry Apple accessories charged. With 7.5W fast wireless charging, getting your iPhone to full battery is faster than ever. A dedicated spot for your AirPods and Apple Watch means all your favorite devices can be conveniently charged from one central location.

