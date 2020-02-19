Yakima has unveiled its latest car-top creation that departs from its usual offerings to deliver an integrated solar panel for powering up your gear on-the-go. While the application of leveraging these panels while driving is a bit shaky, certainly the ability to charge devices during campsite hangouts is intriguing. Yamika has been a cornerstone of this business for quite some time and its latest creation brings a bit of ingenuity, albeit with some limitations that could be improved on. Head below for full details, including pricing, availability, and more.

Yamika brings solar to its latest car roof box

With spring and warmer weather around the corner, Yamika is introducing new rooftop boxes across its lineup of products. Headlining is the CBX solar, which as you might guess, offers that integrated solar panel that works to capture sunlight.

Yamika is partnering with Sunflare to bring the latter’s solar panel to these new cargo systems. The design itself is pretty sleek, but there’s certainly some concerns over the panel specs.

Sunflare is putting a 36W panel on to the CBX Solar, which is rather meager when all is said and done. There seems to be plenty of additional space on the CBX for a larger panel, so we’re left to scratch our heads a bit as to why Yamika didn’t try to outfit a more powerful system, up to 100-watts at least.

The car rack itself has two integrated USB ports featuring 3-Amp max power supplies, which is rather paltry by 2020 standards. What this all amounts to is a step in the right direction as far as bringing solar to the masses is concerned, but for diehard green energy fans, there is still a lot left to be desired.

Aside from solar integration, the latest from Yamika follows in line with the brand’s other offerings. You’ll get a sleek rooftop carrier that’s made to handle your travels, while also providing each room for storage.

Pricing and availability

Yamika will be making its new CBX line available in August in three different variations. The highlighted solar model above will sell for $1,299. Smaller alternatives, dubbed the 18 and 16 for their cubic feet measurements, will go for $949 and $849, respectively.

9to5Toys’ Take

As I mentioned above, going with a 36W panel here as opposed to readily available 100W alternatives is particularly concerning. It’s fun to see solar continue to hit the mainstream, and this is a great application, but it does feel like Yamika is selling themselves short for what could’ve been an even better product.

Source: New Atlas

