Load up on low-fat MyProtein Whey Isolate today: 6.6-lbs. for $38 (Reg. $100+)

- Feb. 20th 2020 11:58 am ET

Get this deal
Reg. $100+ $38
0

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-pounds of its popular Impact Whey Isolate for $37.98 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-lb. packages to your cart and apply code ISO38 at checkout. There are plenty of flavors eligible for today’s sale so feel free to mix and match. A 2.2-lb. package is regularly around $40, leaving you with a savings of over $80. Today’s deal is slightly above our 2019 Black Friday mention but a few bucks under the usual price drops before that. Not to be confused with the company’s standard Impact Whey, the Isolate above has much lower lactose and fat content. More specifically, you’re looking at 22-grams of protein and less than 1-gram of fat per serving. More details below.

MyProtein is one of the most affordable options out there when it comes to popular protein brands, and that’s not even considering today’s sale price. Just for comparison sake, a 5.5-lb. package of the popular Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey sells for $48 on Amazon.

With over $80 in savings today, it might be worth upgrading your smoothie blender too. The personal-sized Oster My Blend is ideal for quick protein shakes, but you could even jump up to the $30 Magic Bullet Blender system which includes a pair of on-the-go cups and is an Amazon best-seller.

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Say hello to one of the purest whey proteins available on the market. Having undergone an expert purifying process to ensure maximum protein integrity, our Impact Whey Isolate boasts over 90% protein and just 1% fat. Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Isolate is officially certified as one of the best protein powders available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $100+ $38
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
MyProtein

MyProtein

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard