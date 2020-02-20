Load up on low-fat MyProtein Whey Isolate today: 6.6-lbs. for $38 (Reg. $100+)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-pounds of its popular Impact Whey Isolate for $37.98 shipped. Simply add three 2.2-lb. packages to your cart and apply code ISO38 at checkout. There are plenty of flavors eligible for today’s sale so feel free to mix and match. A 2.2-lb. package is regularly around $40, leaving you with a savings of over $80. Today’s deal is slightly above our 2019 Black Friday mention but a few bucks under the usual price drops before that. Not to be confused with the company’s standard Impact Whey, the Isolate above has much lower lactose and fat content. More specifically, you’re looking at 22-grams of protein and less than 1-gram of fat per serving. More details below.

MyProtein is one of the most affordable options out there when it comes to popular protein brands, and that’s not even considering today’s sale price. Just for comparison sake, a 5.5-lb. package of the popular Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey sells for $48 on Amazon.

With over $80 in savings today, it might be worth upgrading your smoothie blender too. The personal-sized Oster My Blend is ideal for quick protein shakes, but you could even jump up to the $30 Magic Bullet Blender system which includes a pair of on-the-go cups and is an Amazon best-seller.

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Say hello to one of the purest whey proteins available on the market. Having undergone an expert purifying process to ensure maximum protein integrity, our Impact Whey Isolate boasts over 90% protein and just 1% fat. Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Isolate is officially certified as one of the best protein powders available.

