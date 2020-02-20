Save $600 on CHASING’s Gladius 4K Mini Underwater Drone at a new all-time low

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the CHASING Gladius Mini Underwater Drone for $999 shipped. Down from $1,599, a price you’ll currently find at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 38%, is $170 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve tracked to date. This underwater drone features an on-board camera capable of recording 4K video and capturing 12MP stills. Thanks to the included tether, you’ll be able to explore depths up to 328-feet. Gladius Mini includes a wireless controller, 2-hours of battery life per charge, smartphone compatibility, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars and CHASING is well-reviewed overall.

If you’re not quite ready to spend that kind of cash on an underwater drone, CHASING’s Dory is a much more affordable option that’ll run you 50% less than the featured offering’s price. This model still rocks an onboard camera, Wi-Fi capabilities, and more, but with a maximum depth of 49-feet. So while you won’t be able to explore as much as you could with the Gladius Mini, it’s perfect for getting started.

CHASING Gladius Mini Underwater Drone features:

Explore, capture, and share 4K UHD video and 12MP photos of the world beneath the surface with the GLADIUS MINI Underwater ROV Kit from CHASING. This bundle includes the GLADIUS MINI vehicle and base station, a wireless transmitter/controller, batteries and chargers, a 32GB memory card, and a 150′ tether.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

