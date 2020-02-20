Under Armour’s Boxer Briefs are down to $17.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $35)

- Feb. 20th 2020 3:04 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Under Armour Men’s Original Series 6-Inch Boxerjock Boxer Briefs in several color options for $17.50 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $35 and that’s the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday. Made of lightweight and stretch material for added comfort throughout the day. Plus, it has moisture-wicking fabric and anti-odor properties to keep you feeling fresh. With over 2,200 reviews, these boxer briefs are rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below the jump to find even more deals.

Another everyday basic that every man needs in his wardrobe is the Hanes 3-Pack Crew Neck T-Shirts. They’re priced at just $9.99 and can be worn year-round. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 2,700 reviews.

Under Armour’s Boxer Briefs feature:

  • Lightweight, smooth HeatGear fabric for superior performance
  • 4 way stretch construction moves better in every direction
  • Material wicks sweat & dries really fast
  • Anti odor technology prevents the growth of odor causing microbes
  • Performance waistband

