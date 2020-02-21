New/returning customers can get a FREE month of CBS All Access with this code

CBS is currently offering new subscribers one month of its All Access streaming platform for FREE with the code DETECTIVE at checkout. Returning customers can nab the same promo when using the code INTERROGATION. Normally, you’d only get a week’s worth of streaming before being charged up to $10 per month, depending on the streaming plan you choose. My wife and I have been really enjoying CBS All Access lately to catch up on Bull, SEAL Team, NCIS, and more. You’ll also be able to watch Star Trek Picard, I Love Lucy, Happy Days, and more with a subscription. Learn more about CBS All Access here.

CBS All Access works in a plethora of places. You can watch it on a computer, but it also works with Amazon’s Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and even Chromecast. Using a streaming media player will allow you to easily watch your favorite TV shows on the big screen, instead of being stuck to a laptop’s display.

Something to keep in mind if you don’t have a streaming media player yet is that the Apple TV 4K is currently discounted, which is something that doesn’t happen often. B&H has deals from $169, so be sure to check it out before the sale ends.

CBS All Access:

Ready. Set. Binge! We’ve made it easier than ever to access the shows you love from America’s #1 network – live and on demand! Catch up on fan favorites like NCIS, The Young and the Restless and Madam Secretary, stream exciting new comedies & dramas or discover something you’ve never seen before!

