LG’s 34-inch UltraWide monitor sports HDR10 for $250 (New low, Reg. $330+)

- Feb. 21st 2020 4:59 pm ET

Amazon is offering the LG 34-inch UltraWide 1080p HDR10 Monitor for $249.95 shipped. Down from its regular rate of $330 at Amazon and $550 at B&H, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. I went UltraWide years ago and haven’t looked back once. There’s just something about having a 21:9 aspect ratio when you need to have multiple tabs open when researching for a paper. Or, having the extra visability range when playing your favorite game. Plus, with HDR10 support, this monitor is built to display the highest-quality content. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, if having a 34-inch UltraWide is a little overwhelming, LG’s 29-inch UltraWide is a great alternative. You can get it for $199 in renewed condition on Amazon right now. This monitor ships with a 90-day warranty, and will arrive in like-new condition.

With some of your savings from today’s lead deal, be sure to grab this monitor mount. It’ll help clean up your desk space and makes the display much more adjustable to suit your specific needs.

LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor features:

  • 34 Inch UltraWide 21:9 Full HD IPS Monitor with HDR10 and AMD FreeSync (2018)
  • HDR10 compatible; Tilt (Angle): 5 to15 Degree
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • sRGB 99 percent Color Gamut
  • On Screen Control with Screen Split

