Cole Haan, UGG, and more up to 60% off during Hautelook’s Spring Jacket Sale

Hautelook’s Spring Jacket Sale offers up to 60% off top brands from Cole Haan, UGG, Mountain Hardwear, Travis Matthew, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. The men’s Cole Haan Button Front Jacket are on sale for $110, which is down from its original rate of $295. This jacket is available in two color options and is completely waterproof. It features two large pockets for storage and buttons for convenience. Find the rest of our top picks for Hautelook below.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the Kate Spade Rainwear Jacket that’s on sale for $130, which is down from its original rate of $238. This jacket also comes in three color options and has a cinched hem for a flattering fit. It also has a detached hood, in case you run into spring showers.

Our top picks for women include:

