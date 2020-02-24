Save $100 on Samsung’s 12-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2, now on sale for $349

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 M3/4GB/32GB for $349 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally selling for $449, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low on this model. Samsung’s 2-in-1 Chromebook can easily convert into a tablet thanks to its 12.3-inch touchscreen display. It’s based around an Intel M3 processor, and packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of SSD storage. Plus, all-day battery life means Samsung’s Chromebook can keep up with work, taking notes in class, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review and customers largely agree, as it carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 725 shoppers.

Weighing just under 3-pounds, Samsung’s Chromebook still manages to pack a portable form-factor despite rocking a more premium build. So if you’ll be looking to take full advantage of that, a great way to make use of the savings from today’s featured deal is by picking up the AmazonBasics 13-inch Laptop Sleeve. Grabbing this accessory will only run you an extra $11.50, making it an affordable way to protect your new Chromebook when out and about.

Looking for the same 2-in-1 design as our lead deal but in a larger form-factor? Save $150 on Lenovo’s Yoga 15-inch Chromebook, which has dropped to a new low of $549.

S amsung 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus V2 features:

Touch up entertainment and connectivity with this Samsung Chromebook. An Intel Core m3 processor works together with 4GB of RAM to ensure smooth running of graphics-intensive applications, while 64GB of built-in memory provides ample storage space for data. This Samsung Chromebook has a rear 13MP camera and a front-facing camera for convenient video chatting and recording.

