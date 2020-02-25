Say farewell to ink with Brother’s AirPrint All-in-One Laser at $100 (Save $60)

Amazon is offering the Brother All-in-One Laser Printer (DCPL2550DW) for $99.99 shipped. That’s up to $60 off what it’s been fetching at Amazon and is $25 below Best Buy’s sale price. Today’s offer is a match for the lowest Amazon price we’ve tracked in months. This all-in-one sports print speeds that reach 36-pages per minute. With AirPrint support in tow, iOS and macOS users will enjoy native printing capabilities that ditch the need for special apps or drivers. Alongside printing, users will also garner scan and copy functionality too. Dual-sided printing lets you take full advantage of each page, helping curb waste. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Shave another $40 off when opting for the ink-fueled HP ENVY 5055 All-in-One Printer for $60. While it does feature a more compact design compared to the featured deal, you will forfeit 80% of the speed and duplexing capabilities.

If neither option seems to be the right fit, peruse yesterday’s roundup to find HP AirPrint LaserJet Pro Printers from $89.

Brother Laser Printer features:

FLEXIBLE PRINTING The Brother Digital Multifunction Copier offers flexible printing and scanning features including duplex (two sided) printing and the ability to handle multiple sizes of paper, including card stock, envelopes, and more, to allow you to create professional looking documents

