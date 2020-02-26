WD’s 1TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Hard Drive can be yours for $40 (Save 20%)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H offers the WD 1TB My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 External Hard Drive for $39.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, you’ll pay just under $50 for other portable 1TB drives at Amazon. Alongside its stylish design, WD’s My Passport Ultra features USB 3.0 connectivity allowing for up to 5Gb/s transfer speeds. If you’re looking for a portable way to expand your computer’s storage while on-the-go, WD’s option will be right up your alley. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 770 customers.

Now if you happen to have an old hard drive collecting dust in a drawer, it might be better to pick up StarTech’s USB 3.0 to SATA Cable at $13. This has been my go-to option for nearly a year now and Amazon shoppers seem equally impressed, with over 9,900 of them having left a 4.5/5 star rating. This will let you leverage that old HDD as if it were new storage.

Would you rather score some extra storage for your game console instead? We’re still seeing a $30 discount on the WD_Black 8TB D10 Game Drive, which adds 200-games to your collection.

WD 1TB My Passport Ultra Hard Drive features:

The white and gold WD My Passport Ultra USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive provides 1TB of digital storage capacity for USB-enabled systems. The My Passport Ultra features metal and matte finishes and comes armed with USB 3.0 technology that provides up to 5 Gb/s transfer speeds. Powering the drive is accomplished via a bus-powered USB port. Furthermore, the drive comes preformatted for use with Windows, and a simple reformat is required for the Mac operating system.

