You can now add 3-months to your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sub at $23 (Reg. $45)

Newegg is now offering 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions for $22.99 with free digital delivery. Simply use code EMCDFFP33 at checkout to redeem the special price tag. Regularly $45, today’s deal is as much as $22 in savings, slightly below the current $25 Amazon price drop and the lowest total we can find. Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions come with all the perks you know and love from Xbox Live Gold as well as access to Microsoft’s on-demand streaming game library. You can learn more about the difference between the two, how to convert your legacy account over to Game Pass Ultimate, and more right here. Head below the fold for more details.

One such perk subscribers receive is access to the monthly Games with Gold library. The collection of free titles is available to anyone with an active membership and you’ll find all of March’s upcoming titles right there including Batman Enemy Within, Sonic Generations, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero, and more.

Here’s the latest on Xbox Series X and our collection of Xbox One game deals. But be sure to go check out the must-see Jordan Brand Xbox One X and Nike Air Max Xbox One S consoles if you haven’t yet.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game

Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.

With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles—plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World

Get exclusive member deals and discounts up to 20% off games in the Xbox Game Pass library, plus up to 10% off related game add-ons and consumables.

