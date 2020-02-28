Banana Republic Factory offers deals on hundreds of items from just $8

- Feb. 28th 2020 9:38 am ET

Banana Republic Factory offers 50% off everything including clearance. Plus, take an extra 15% off your purchase with code EXTRAEXTRA at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. For men, the Eco Premium Wash V-Neck T-Shirt is a no-brainer purchase at just $8. For comparison, this t-shirt was originally priced at $20. You can style it year-round with jeans, shorts, khakis, joggers, and more. It will also look great layered during cold-weather outings and you can choose from an array of color options. Find the rest of our top picks from Banana Republic Factory below.

Our top picks for men include:

Blazers are another very trendy item for this spring and they can easily be dressed up or down. The Military Double-Breasted Blazer is currently marked down to $72 and originally was priced at $170. This style will look lovely with dresses for work or paired with jeans and a t-shirt during weekend outings.

Our top picks for women include:

