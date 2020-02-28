Bring home 6.6-lbs. of MyProtein Whey at $60 off today, deals from $40 shipped

In celebration of National Protein Day this week (apparently that’s a thing), MyProtein is offering up to $60 off its popular protein products. You can score 6.6-lbs. of My Protein protein products for $40 shipped. Simply add one 2.2-lb. package from each of the three categories on this listing page to redeem the special price. With a regular price at up to as much as $120, today’s savings are close to $60. While not the lowest we have ever tracked, this is a great opportunity to give some of MyProtein’s other products a try or just to stock up on some favorites. More details below.

The MyProtein Impact Whey found in today’s sale, for example, offers up to 18-grams of protein with 2-grams of fat and a single gram of sugar per serving. And was already significantly less pricey than the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey before you even factor in today’s deal.

If you need something to whip up a protein shake on the go, check out those popular $8 BlenderBottles. But you have enough savings here today to scoop up an Oster My Blend personal-sized blender at $20. It ships with a sport bottle so you can take your shake with you and carries a 4+ star rating from thousands.

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Say hello to one of the purest whey proteins available on the market. Having undergone an expert purifying process to ensure maximum protein integrity, our Impact Whey Isolate boasts over 90% protein and just 1% fat. Ranked Grade A by independent tester Labdoor for both quality and value, Impact Whey Isolate is officially certified as one of the best protein powders available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!