Expand your watch collection with Timex’s Unisex Weekender for $41 (Save 30%)

- Feb. 28th 2020 2:56 pm ET

$41
0

Amazon is offering the Timex Unisex Weekender Watch (TWC063500) for $40.99 shipped. That’s around 30% off the typical rate and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in around 5-months. This tan and ivory watch features a compact 40mm case size. Since it’s unisex, pairing it with nearly any wardrobe is bound to be a cinch. It sports water resistance up to 100-feet, allowing you to not break a sweat whenever it may briefly come in contact with water. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Looking for a watch with a dark appearance? Peek at BUREI’s Minimalist Wrist Watch for $23 when clipping the on-page coupon. The case size measures 41mm and it’s accompanied by a stainless steel mesh band that’s somewhat similar to Apple’s Milanese Loop band.

Speaking of Apple Watch, we’ve spotted some top-rated Apple Watch sport bands starting at $6. If you like to frequently shake up your style, there’s a 3-pack available for $17.

Timex Unisex Weekender Watch features:

  • Adjustable tan 20mm double-layered genuine leather slip-thru strap fits up to 8-inch wrist circumference
  • Cream dial with date window at 4 o’clock; full Arabic numerals; 24-hour military time
  • 30-minute chronograph measures to 1/20th second

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$41
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Timex

Timex
watches

About the Author