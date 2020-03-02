adidas Spring Break Sale takes an extra 30% off popular shoes, duffel bags, more

The adidas Spring Break Sale offers an extra 30% off with promo code SAVE30 at checkout. Score great deals on items including popular shoes, slides, apparel, backpacks, duffels, and much more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Rise Up N Run Jacket that’s currently marked down to $35. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $100. If you’re planning on running outdoors, this style is waterproof and lightweight. The jacket is available in three color options and has reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Better yet, it also features stretch material to help keep you comfortable. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the adidas Spring Break Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Defender Duffel 3 in size small is a great option to use as a gym bag. Originally priced at $35, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $25. It also features two straps for easy carrying and a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials. Best of all, it also has a separate space for shoes or wet clothing.

Our top picks for women include:

