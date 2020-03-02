This 3-in-1 WORX blower/mulcher/vacuum is down to $45 (Refurb, Orig. $100)

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its TriVAC 12A Electric 3-in-1 Leaf Blower/Mulcher/Yard Vacuum (WG512) for $44.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Down from its $100 going rate at Amazon in new condition, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Spring is almost here, and with it, it’ll be time to go back outside and work on the yard. This 3-in-1 blower from WORX does more than just move leaves around, as it also mulches them or vacuums them up for a cleaner landscape. Plus, given that it’s electric, there’s no gas or oil to worry about. Rated 4.2/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Use some of your savings on this WORX 26-gallon landscaping bag. It’s collapsible so it doesn’t take up tons of room and reusable so you can easily use it time and time again. Plus, at $22.50 on Amazon, it’s an easy buy.

If you don’t mind ditching the battery-powered or 3-in-1 designs here, then there’s a way to save even more. This blower from Sun Joe is just $18 Prime shipped and will help clean up your yard on a budget. Just keep in mind, all it does is blow, there’s no vacuuming or mulching here.

WORX TriVAC 3-in-1 Blower features:

[LEAF BLOWER, MULCHER & VACUUM] The proprietary design changes from a blower, to a vacuum with a mulcher, on just the turn of a dial. You could blow, vacuum, and mulch all day long if you wanted. But you won’t have to. The WORX TRIVAC makes quick work of yard work

[A WIDE, STRONG STREAM OF AIR] 600 CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) come streaming out of the wide-mouth tube. That’s high-capacity air volume so you clear your property with less passes back and forth

[METAL MULCHER] The metal impeller with its shredder blade cuts in two stages, chopping leaves down to a 16:1 mulch ratio (that’s 16 bags of leaves mulched into 1)

