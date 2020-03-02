Cyberpower’s 9-outlet 1000VA UPS prevents network outages at $80 ($35 off)

As part of its DealZone, B&H offers the CyberPower CP1000AVRLCD 1000VA 9-Outlet UPS for $79.95 shipped with the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $115 at Amazon, that’s good for a $35 discount, matches our previous mention, and comes within $5 of the all-time low. Rocking nine outlets, this UPS is a more than capable option for powering everything from your Wi-Fi router to desktop and more when outages occur. When at its full 600W capacity, you’re looking at enough time to safely shut down connected devices, but at half load that jumps up to 10-minutes. Over 5,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you don’t need quite as much power, then consider saving even more with the AmazonBasics Standby 600VA UPS instead. At $57, you’re still getting eight outlets but with 40% less battery power. So if that trade-off is worth the additional savings, then this more budget-conscious alternative is worth a closer look.

CyberPower 1000VA 9-Outlet UPS features:

The CP1000AVRLCD Intelligent LCD UPS from CyberPower comes equipped with an output capacity of 1000 VA / 600W that delivers power for up to nine electronic devices. This power supply features Automatic Voltage Regulation which provides consistent and clean AC power to all your connected equipment such as desktop computers, workstations, networking devices, home entertainment systems, and more. Furthermore, it has integrated circuitry for EMI/RFI filters.

