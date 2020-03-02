Garmin’s 50LMT GPS packs a built-in dash camera for $100 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

BuyDig is offering the Garmin 50LMT Drive Assist GPS with a Built-In Dash Cam for $99.99 shipped in refurbished condition. Originally fetching $300, these days it goes for around $140 in new condition at Walmart and this beats our last mention by $10 for a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering more than the average GPS, this dash-mounted navigation unit also has a built-in camera to ensure your road trips are properly documented. Plus, it has lifetime maps and traffic included with the purchase, making sure you’ll always have the latest navigational data at no extra cost. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

Do you not need the traffic data or built-in dash camera that today’s lead deal offers? Well, Amazon offers the Garmin 50LM Dash Camera for $60 shipped in refurbished condition. You’ll only get a 90-day warranty here, and also lose out on some of the nicer features that you see in the deal above.

Spend a fraction less when opting for this windshield dash mount at Amazon. It’s available for just $10 Prime shipped and holds your iPhone or other smartphone within view so you can easily see maps and music information while driving.

Garmin GPS with Dash Cam features:

Innovative 5.0-inch navigator with a built-in dash cam that continuously records your drive and saves video on impact

Dedicated GPS navigators display current street, current speed, speed limit and arrival time

An integrated camera allows for Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and more

Continuously records your drive and automatically saves files on impact; GPS records where and when events occurred

