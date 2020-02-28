Digital Switch games from $1: SteamWorld Dig + Heist, Bulletstorm, many more

The big anime eShop sale is still in full swing, but we are back again today to take you into the weekend with a fresh batch of discounted digital Nintendo Switch games. While you await the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons next month (latest details on the game here), these eShop sales can be a great way to stay busy and score some deals on amazing indie games. Starting from $1, today’s highlights include the SteamWorld Dig and Heist games, Bulletstorm, Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath, Death Squared, and many more. You’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals in this morning’s roundup and today’s eShop deals down below the fold.

Today’s Best eShop Deals:

Speaking of Switch, we have a series of accessories on sale right now including PowerA’s Compact Metal Stand and Poke Ball Nintendo Switch Case plus even more from $10. Be sure to hit up our roundup of the best Pokemon collectibles, Switch accessories, and more while you’re at it. Nintendo also recently unveiled the new coral Switch Lite model just before we saw the handheld console drop to $183 shipped.

SteamWorld Dig:

SteamWorld Dig is a platform mining adventure with strong Metroidvanian influences. Take the role of Rusty, a lone mining steambot, as he arrives at an old mining town in great need. Dig your way through the old earth, gaining riches while uncovering the ancient threat that lurks below…A rich world of steam-driven robots, inspired by Steampunk and Western themes.

