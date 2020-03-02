Score a 2-pack of baby teethers for just $8 Prime shipped at Amazon

- Mar. 2nd 2020 4:59 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the 2-pack of RaZbaby RaZ-Berry Silicone Teethers for $7.96 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $10, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 6-months. These teethers were made to sooth baby’s sore gums and have a detailed grip to help their hands. It also has 100% BPA free silicone that can be frozen too. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 400 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

With your savings you can also try the Nuby Silicone Teether with Bristles for $4.99. This teether has designated bristles to help sooth baby’s gums and comes in an array of color options. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 4,400 reviews.

RaZbaby Silicone Teether features:

  • 2-Pack, Comes with Both Red & Blue RaZ-Berry Teether
  • Berry Bumps Soothe Baby’s Sore Gums
  • The Original Hands Free Silicone Teething Pacifier
  • Perfectly Sized for Little Hands. Can Be Used With Holder
  • 100% Soft Food Grade Silicone. BPA free, Frozen for extra comfort

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

