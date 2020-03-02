Score a 2-pack of baby teethers for just $8 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is offering the 2-pack of RaZbaby RaZ-Berry Silicone Teethers for $7.96 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $10, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen in over 6-months. These teethers were made to sooth baby’s sore gums and have a detailed grip to help their hands. It also has 100% BPA free silicone that can be frozen too. Rated 4.5/5 stars with over 400 reviews. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

With your savings you can also try the Nuby Silicone Teether with Bristles for $4.99. This teether has designated bristles to help sooth baby’s gums and comes in an array of color options. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 4,400 reviews.

RaZbaby Silicone Teether features:

2-Pack, Comes with Both Red & Blue RaZ-Berry Teether

Berry Bumps Soothe Baby’s Sore Gums

The Original Hands Free Silicone Teething Pacifier

Perfectly Sized for Little Hands. Can Be Used With Holder

100% Soft Food Grade Silicone. BPA free, Frozen for extra comfort

