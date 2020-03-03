Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 61W USB-C PD Wall Charger $24 (33% off), more

- Mar. 3rd 2020 10:39 am ET

0

RAVPower Official (99% positive all-time feedback from 4,000+) via Amazon currently offers its 61W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $23.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code OH27W56C at checkout. Usually selling for $36, today’s offer saves you 33%, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new low. Sporting a 61W output, this USB-C charger is equipped with the Power Delivery spec for quickly refueling every device in your arsenal. Whether you’re looking to replenish the battery on your MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, or iPhone, this charger has you covered. Plus, there’s also a built-in 2.4A USB-A port for charging up accessories and the like. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 790 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • RAVPower 40W 4-Port USB Charger: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code W3WKXDYE
  • Save on Anker smart home accessories, iPhone and Android essentials, more from $12
  • Aukey 20W Eclipse Wireless Speaker: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
    • w/ code U2L6428D
  • Anker ROAV  PowerWave Vehicle 10W Mount: $40 (Reg. $60) | Best Buy
  • RAVPower 22000mAh Portable Charger: $22 (Reg. $34) | Amazon
    • w/ code HZVNA3N5
  • Withings Steel HR Sport Smartwatch gets 22% discount to $156, more from $144
  • Aukey Bluetooth Receiver: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
    • w/ code HD8N2Y4E
  • Aukey 6.6-Ft. USB-C to Lightning Cable: $9 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon

Advanced Power Delivery 3.0: 61W output for a variety of PD devices from laptops to smart phones, but USB C charger will not be able to trigger the PD protocol. Fully charge your MacBook Pro 13” in just 2. 1 hours with the PD port. Smart Charging Technology: Smart 2.0 detects and optimizes for the fastest charging speed of the USB-A port with an output of up to 12W 5V/2. 4A.

Broad Compatibility: The USB C charger charges majority of PD devices and non-PD Device at full speed. But not compatible with peps protocol, can not provide 45W/25W fast charge for note 10-10+. Warm Tip: for Dell and Lenovo laptops, when the output of the USB Wall Charger is lower than the original charger and slow charging warning May popup, but there is no security risk.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
RAVPower

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go