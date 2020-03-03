Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 61W USB-C PD Wall Charger $24 (33% off), more

RAVPower Official (99% positive all-time feedback from 4,000+) via Amazon currently offers its 61W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $23.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code OH27W56C at checkout. Usually selling for $36, today’s offer saves you 33%, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new low. Sporting a 61W output, this USB-C charger is equipped with the Power Delivery spec for quickly refueling every device in your arsenal. Whether you’re looking to replenish the battery on your MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, or iPhone, this charger has you covered. Plus, there’s also a built-in 2.4A USB-A port for charging up accessories and the like. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 790 customers.
Advanced Power Delivery 3.0: 61W output for a variety of PD devices from laptops to smart phones, but USB C charger will not be able to trigger the PD protocol. Fully charge your MacBook Pro 13” in just 2. 1 hours with the PD port. Smart Charging Technology: Smart 2.0 detects and optimizes for the fastest charging speed of the USB-A port with an output of up to 12W 5V/2. 4A.
Broad Compatibility: The USB C charger charges majority of PD devices and non-PD Device at full speed. But not compatible with peps protocol, can not provide 45W/25W fast charge for note 10-10+. Warm Tip: for Dell and Lenovo laptops, when the output of the USB Wall Charger is lower than the original charger and slow charging warning May popup, but there is no security risk.
