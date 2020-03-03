Save over $100 on Ring’s Peephole Cam and secure your home for $96

- Mar. 3rd 2020 4:27 pm ET

Altatac via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Ring Peephole Cam for $95.99 shipped. Normally $199, B&H has it on sale for $99 right now and this is the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. While Ring has been in the doorbell camera business for a while, the Peephole Cam is the company’s latest in home surveillance technology. Instead of replacing your doorbell, this goes in place of your current peephole in a front door, offering the ability to glance outside or use the camera located below the eyepiece. Plus, there’s a button so it still acts as a doorbell for those who want that functionality. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You’re saving over $100 with today’s lead deal, so why not put some of that spare cash to work? The Peephole Cam is powered by a removable battery, which is very nice since that means no wires are needed when you set it up. However, when the battery dies, you’ll want this replacement on hand to slide it in. At just $29, it’s a no-brainer purchase to ensure that you have minimal downtime of your new security system.

Speaking of security systems, earlier today we spotted that Samsung’s SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit is $118 off at Amazon. That drops it down to $80 and makes it a budget-friendly way to secure your smart home.

Ring Peephole Cam features:

  • Upgrade your door’s peephole with a 1080p HD video doorbell that enables you to see, hear, and speak to visitors from anywhere.
  • Door View Cam is easy to install and comes with all the tools you need to replace your peephole in under 5 minutes; no wiring or drilling required.

